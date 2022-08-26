PADUCAH — A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has a work zone lane restriction for westbound traffic on Interstate 24 near the 60-mile marker in Trigg County.
Starting Friday, there will be a 19-foot-6-inch load width restriction in this work zone.
This work zone lane restriction for westbound traffic on I-24 is to allow bearing work and concrete abutment repairs on the Muddy Fork Creek Bridge.
All westbound traffic is moved to the right-hand or driving lane in this work zone.
This work zone will have an interactive work zone warning system to alert approaching motorists of slowed or stopped traffic. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and bridge maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
The target completion date is extended to Sept. 20.
There should be no impact to eastbound travel in this work zone.