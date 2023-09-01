PADUCAH — Experts predict there will be a steep rise in flu, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19 cases this fall, making it difficult for those who experience symptoms to tell which illness they have.
On top of that, many stores in Kentucky, Illinois and Tennessee are sold out of at-home COVID tests. There's also been an uptick in COVID cases in the past month.
Davis Drugs in Paducah has been out of the tests since early summer.
Pharmacist Mallory McEwan said customers don't seem very concerned. She said that is likely due to the vaccines that are already out and those that will be out in the future.
Dr. Ethan Walker at Reidland Primary Care said the current most prominent strand of COVID also doesn't seem to be as severe as the last.
Still, there are things you can do to keep your family healthy.
"Keeping your hands washed is by far the most important thing that you can do," Walker said. "If you are feeling under the weather, mask wearing can help prevent spreading it to the people around you, but most importantly of all is keeping those hands washed."
He also has a recommendation regarding the lack of at home tests.
"The over-the-counter testing is about 60% or so accurate, but the PCR testing that we do is about 99% accurate. So, if you want to be for sure of what you've got, that's certainly the way to go," said Walker.
Mercy Health will hold flu shot clinics at its doctor's office locations for patients. Mercy Health is accepting new patients as well.
The RSV vaccine is recommended for those who are 60 and older and for women who are between 32-36 weeks pregnant.