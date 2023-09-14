PADUCAH — Parking for BBQ on the River is going to look different this year.
To ease up on any parking issues Beautiful Paducah, who runs the event, is encouraging everyone to use their newly implemented trolley system.
Kacey Darling, the director of marketing for Beautiful Paducah, says the system will also be helpful for disabled and pregnant guests. Especially since handicapped parking spaced will be limited on Monroe Street.
This year, no main roads or highway will be shut down and Broadway will remain open.
On Wednesday, September 20, the two lanes on the one way loop on South Water street will be reduced to one lane. The second lane of the loop will be used as a festival affiliate and staff entrance behind the flood wall.
You can view the trolley map and the road closure map for the event below.