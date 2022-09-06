WAYNE COUNTY, IL — A state trooper was taken to a hospital after a pickup truck sideswiped his Illinois State Police vehicle. ISP says the trooper was standing outside the vehicle at the time of the collision.
The crash happened around 7:49 p.m. Monday, ISP says. A District 19 trooper was parked with his vehicle's emergency lights activated on the right shoulder of Interstate 64 westbound at milepost 101 in Wayne County. ISP says the trooper was standing outside the vehicle, helping another trooper with something law-enforcement related, when the pickup truck sideswiped the ISP vehicle.
The rear quarter panel of the law enforcement vehicle was damaged, and the trooper sustained minor injuries, ISP says. The man behind the wheel of the pickup truck, 72-year-old Elvie J. Cagle of Chesterfield, Illinois, was cited for alleged violation of Scott's Law, improper passing of an emergency vehicle and improper lane usage.
Scott's Law requires drivers to slow down and move over when approaching an emergency vehicle or any other vehicle with its emergency lights or hazard lights activated.
If convicted, a person who violates the law can face a fine of at least $250 and up to $10,000 on the first offense. If someone is injured in the incident, the offender's license can be suspended for a mandatory period of six months to two years.