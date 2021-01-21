HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — State police arrested a Hickman County man Thursday on child pornography charges.
The man, 34-year-old Allen S. Collie, is accused of sharing images depicting the sexual exploitation of children online, Kentucky State Police said in a news release Thursday evening.
KSP says the arrest stems from an undercover investigation by its Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Troopers also carried out a search warrant at Collie's home in Clinton, Kentucky, on Thursday, seizing equipment Collie is accused of using to share the images.
After his arrest, Collie was jailed in the Hickman County Detention Center. He faces three counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and 99 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.