MAYFEILD, KY — The Kentucky State Police held their annual sworn awards ceremony in Lexington this month, and several local troopers were honored for their bravery during the devastating December 10 tornado.
According to a Monday release, KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. recognized the agency's troopers for going above and beyond in their mission to serve by "responding to two historic natural disasters, running into unthinkable dangers, assisting with the continued fight against the deadly drug epidemic and answering thousands of calls for service."
Trooper Cody Jackson
Jackson, a 2-year veteran of KSP assigned to Mayfield, was named Post 1 2021 Trooper of the Year.
Trooper Tyler Bloodworth
Bloodworth, a 1-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 1 in Mayfield, received a KSP Citation for Meritorious Service in recognition of his efforts in Marshall County on the night of the tornado. When cars were blocked by debris, Bloodworth reportedly walked several miles on foot to assist citizens with evacuation.
Trooper Garret Clark
Clark received the KSP Citation for Bravery, the release says. He is a 3-year veteran of KSP, assigned to Post 1 in Mayfield.
Detective Nathan Moore
Moore was named Post 1 Detective of the Year and received a Citation for Bravery. He is a 4-year veteran of KSP, assigned to Post 1 in Mayfield.
According to the release, Troopers Clark and Moore both responded to the Mayfield Consumer Product's Candle Factory on the night of the tornado, where they came face-to-face with downed powerlines, ruptured natural gas lines, and hazardous material in the rubble. Despite the hazards, the release says, the troopers continued through the rubble to rescue survivors.
Detective John Sims
Sims, a 19-year veteran of the KSP, was named 2021 Electronic Crime Branch Detective of the Year.
In an emotional statement included in the announcement, Post 1 Commander David Archer stated: "The humble nature of our troopers and detectives does not lend itself easily to recognition, yet the actions that lead to these awards are noteworthy. Each of these troopers distinguished themselves during 2021 while serving their fellow Kentuckians. They are to be commended for their hard work and dedication to duty that has made Post 1 a safer place to live."