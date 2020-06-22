TRIGG COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews are working to remove a truck with some kind of mechanical issue that was blocking the eastbound lanes of I-24 around the 63 mile marker in Trigg County.
In an alert about the blockage sent shortly before 2 p.m., KYTC said the truck became stuck in an extended work zone with two-way traffic running on the westbound lanes and centerline barrier wall between the 52 and 65 mile markers.
As of around 4 p.m., the cabinet says personnel have been able to get the truck off the roadway enough to allow traffic to start moving again at about 15 mph. KYTC spokesman Keith Todd says a tow truck should arrive soon to remove the stalled vehicle. Traffic may have to halt briefly, so the tow truck can hook up to the vehicle. As of 4 p.m., Todd says slowed traffic is expected to continue for about an hour at this location.
Drivers traveling I-24 eastbound should consider a self-detour via Exit 45 to KY 293 East, then KY 93 South to KY 139 South to return to I-24 via the U.S. 68 Cadiz Exit 65 Interchange.
Or, drivers in the work zone who have not passed the KY 139 Cadiz-Princeton Exit may consider a self-detour via KY 139 South, then U.S. 68 East to return to I-24 at Exit 65.