A truck driver from Paducah was arrested Sunday after fleeing from the scene of an accident on Highway 60 in Wickliffe.
On Sunday, the Ballard County Sheriff's Office received a call regarding a two vehicle collision. The caller said the semi truck involved in the accident had fled from the scene.
Moments later, deputies with the sheriff's office located the semi north of Wickliffe on Highway 51.
According to the Ballard County Sheriff's Office, 38-year-old Jeremy Payne appeared to lose control of a semi on the curve at Highway 60 and Lee Street. The semi then struck an unoccupied 2005 Cheverolet. The semi missed the front of a house by 7 feet, the sheriff's office added.
The semi was loaded with 45,000 lbs of commercial materials. Payne told deputies the clutch was out on the truck.
Payne was charged with reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, first degree criminal mischief, improper equipment, 1st degree wanton endangerment (2 counts). He was lodged at the Ballard County Detention Center.