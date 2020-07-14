TRIGG COUNTY, KY — Traffic is blocked in both directions on Interstate 24 at the 62 mile marker in Trigg County, Kentucky, because of a box truck fire, transportation officials say.
A box truck struck the barrier wall in the centerline of the interstate, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. A fuel tank was ripped open before the truck struck a crash barrier at one of the emergency crossovers, where the vehicle caught fire.
KYTC spokesman Keith Todd says the roadway is expected to remain blocked for an extended period because of a "substantial debris field in the roadway," and damage to the crash barrier.
Todd says the roadway is expected to remain blocked until about midnight.
Drivers can detour between I-24 Cadiz Exit 65 and Cadiz-Princeton Exit 56 via U.S. 68 and KY 139 through Cadiz. Additionally, Todd says "we highly recommend travelers consider a self-detour between Cadiz Exit 65 and I-24/I-69 Exit 25 via I-69 and U.S. 68 to further avoid the traffic snarl."