TRIGG COUNTY,KY– A truck fire is blocking Interstate 24 eastbound at the 65 mile marker in Trigg County.
The fire happened early Tuesday in a work zone where 2-way traffic is running with a centerline barrier wall from the 55 to 65 mile marker in Trigg County.
A detour via KY 139 and U.S. 68 between Exit 56 and Exit 65 had been marked by the KYTC, however, that is also unavailable due to an overturned semi on KY 139 near the Tyler Road intersection.
To avoid the traffic backup from this secondary crash along the main detour, drivers traveling from the Paducah area to Cadiz, Hopkinsville and Nashville should self-detour via Interstate 69 South at Exit 25 near Calvert City to I-69 Exit 47 at Draffenville to take U.S. 68 East between Exit 25 and Exit 65.
Drivers and trucks may also detour via Interstate 69 Northbound to the Pennyrile Parkway Southbound between Exit 43 and Exit 82.
The road is expected to be closed for seven hours, or until 10 a.m. The westbound lanes might also be closed Tuesday morning to allow the centerline barrier wall to be moved so the truck can be recovered.