TRIGG COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a truck fire is restricting eastbound I-24 to one lane in Trigg County.
According to Wednesday release, a semi caught on fire near the 59 mile marker. The fire has been extinguished and all traffic has been moved to the left-hand lane.
According to the release, the restriction is expected to last until at least 1:30 p.m.
The cabinet says drivers who wish to avoid the backup may detour via the KY 139 Princeton-Cadiz Exit 56 Interchange to take KY 139 South.
"Follow the marked I-24 Detour signs to U.S. 68, then take U.S. 68 east to return to I-24 at Cadiz Exit 65," the release explains.