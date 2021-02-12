Crash at Heartland Worship Center Alben Barkley Drive 2/12/21
Mason Watkins, WPSD

PADUCAH — A picture is worth a thousand words. It's a well-worn cliche for a reason. This picture shows why extra caution is paramount in this winter weather, and why it's a good idea to stay home if at all possible. 

This pickup truck lost traction while driving along Alben Barkley Drive in Paducah, sometime between 10:15 and 10:30 a.m. Friday. The truck slid off the road and into an embankment near Heartland Worship Center.

Responding crews were able to tow the truck out, and thankfully, no one was seriously injured.

