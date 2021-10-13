PADUCAH — Before your favorite items arrive at the store, they likely go through a shipping port.
Right now, thousands of items are backlogged at ports and aren't making their way to stores.
President Joe Biden said Wednesday he's working to fix this. He announced the Port of Los Angeles will move to 24/7 service. The Port of Long Beach is already working on a 24/7 schedule. Those two ports handle 40% of container traffic in the US.
"All of these goods won't move by themselves," Biden said. "For the positive impact to be felt all across the country and by all of you at home, we need major retailers who ordered the goods and the freight movers who take the goods from the ships to factories and stores to step up as well."
Once the backlog of items is finally unloaded, they'll need to be put onto trucks and shipped across the country.
That's where people like Geraldine St. Fleur come in.
St. Fleur came to Paducah from Florida to train for her commercial trucking license at CDL Training Services and Consulting Inc.
Her story is unique and started by following a woman on TikTok.
"I listened to her story about men challenging the fact that she wanted to be a truck driver," St. Fleur said.
Seeing another woman chase her dream inspired St. Fleur, and now there's not much she can't tell you about an 18 wheeler.
It's critical for more people like St. Fleur to get into trucking to help move critical supplies to you. St. Fleur said she's ready to get on the road and drive whatever is available.
St. Fleur is completing her program in four weeks in Paducah. If you're interested in obtaining your CDL, you can call CDL Training Services and Consulting Inc. at 270-444-8005 or visit their web page.