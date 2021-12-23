Cleanup and recovery efforts are ongoing in Samburg, Tenn. after the Dec. 10 tornado destroyed much of the town.
According to Samburg Mayor John Glessner, 750 dump truck loads of debris from the city limits and Lake Drive have already been cleared. Much of the debris will be processed, but as seen in the photos above, large piles are being burned.
However, there is still more work to be done, Mayor Glessner added.
Phase 2 of the cleanup effort begins Monday, when crews begin clearing Lake Drive outside the city limits.
The City of Samburg is currently taking monetary donations to assist with recovery efforts. If you would like to help, donations can be sent can be sent to the Samburg Relief Fund at PO Box 238 Samburg, Tenn. 38254.