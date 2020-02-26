Note: The livestream has ended. Thank you for watching. The recording of the full news conference is available in the video above.
(NBC News) — Facing criticism and controversy for downplaying the potential of a coronavirus outbreak in the United States, President Trump is accusing the media of fear mongering.
The president announced a news conference for Wednesday evening to address the virus amid an escalating global toll and an increasingly urgent international response.
The news conference is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. Central Time. A live special report will be available within this story.
So far 80,000 cases have been reported worldwide.
Coronavirus is highly contagious, and though symptoms are similar to the flu, it appears to be much more deadly. Roughly two percent of patients are dying at the epicenter of the outbreak in China.
The National Institutes of Health says it will be a year to 18 months before a vaccine is ready.
For now, health experts say the risk in the U.S. is low, with fewer than 60 known cases.
"Even though it's well-contained now, what's going on in the rest of the world is making it look more and more like we will have something that either is or approaches a pandemic," says Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
The Trump administration is asking Congress for $2.5 billion in emergency funding to prepare and speed up development of a vaccine.
Critics say it's not nearly enough.
Senator Chuck Schumer, the Senate's top Democrat, is calling for $8.5 billion to give federal, state and local officials the resources they need.