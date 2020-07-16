WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Trump Administration announced the U. S. Department of Agriculture is investing $153 million to build and improve critical community facilities to benefit nearly two million rural residents in 23 states, including Kentucky and Tennessee.
“Rural America needs safe, modern infrastructure to help residents and businesses achieve greater prosperity and have access to essential services,” USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Bette Brand said. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA continues to be a strong partner with rural communities, because we know that when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”
USDA is investing 94 projects through the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program. The investments can be used to build or upgrade a wide-range of rural community facilities such as schools, libraries, clinics and public safety facilities.
This includes a rural development investment for the Hickman County Fiscal Court. The $56,700 loan for this project will be used to make repairs and/or replace the county courthouse's deteriorating roof. Renovation will include the removal and disposal of the existing roof, installation of a new roof, gutters, and fascia, thereby providing an improved facility for the rural population in the county.
Additionally, Obion County, Tennessee, will receive $500,000 in loans plus a $150,000 grant. These funds will be used to construct an airplane hangar with adjacent staging area at the airport. Through leasing, the hangar will generate the airport revenue.
Other investments that Brand announced are being made in Alabama, Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wyoming.
The USDA says more than 100 types of projects are eligible for Community Facilities funding. Applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations, and federally recognized Native American tribes. USDA says projects must be in rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less.
Communities should contact their USDA Rural Development state office for information about additional funding, application procedures and eligibility details. Click here to see a detailed overview of the applications process.
USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.