NEW YORK (AP) — A Donald Trump loyalist has been acquitted at a federal trial in which he was accused of using his access to the former president to secretly promote the interests of the United Arab Emirates.
A jury in Brooklyn deliberated three days before finding Tom Barrack not guilty Friday of acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government, obstruction of justice and making false statements.
Barrack is a longtime friend of Trump and is a California billionaire who chaired Trump’s inaugural committee.
His acquittal is the latest setback for the Justice Department in its recent efforts to enforce laws governing foreign lobbying.