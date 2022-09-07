FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft has launched her campaign for Kentucky governor, saying the state’s “best days are ahead.”
Craft joins a crowded lineup of Republicans competing to challenge Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear next year.
Craft has spent years cultivating connections within the GOP. She and her husband, coal magnate Joe Craft, donated millions of dollars to Republican candidates.
Now, she's the candidate and has some advantages. She can tap into her family’s wealth, and point to her resume as President Donald Trump's ambassador to Canada and the United Nations.
Trump has endorsed Attorney General Daniel Cameron in the race. Craft was endorsed Wednesday by Rep. James Comer.
More details: https://bit.ly/3RG4Ssr