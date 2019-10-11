LOUISVILLE, KY— President Trump and Vice President Pence are planning separate trips to Kentucky for an 11th hour push for Gov. Matt Bevin.
Vice President Pence is planning to visit the state on Nov. 1, Politico reports. President Trump is planning to appear on Nov. 4, "according to two people familiar with the planning of the event."
Final details of the rallies are still being worked out.
Governor Matt Bevin is facing Attorney General Andy Beshear in the Nov. 5 election.
