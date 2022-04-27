(CNN) -- Former President Donald Trump has appealed a judge's civil contempt order imposing a $10,000 daily fine for failing to comply with a subpoena from the New York attorney general for records tied to an investigation into the Trump Organization's finances.
Trump's fine went into effect on Tuesday after Judge Arthur Engoron issued a written order affirming a contempt finding he made earlier this week.
Since Trump is appealing the ruling, he may not have to make payments on the fine until it is resolved.
This story is breaking and will be updated.