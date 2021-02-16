Former President Donald Trump released a lengthy statement Tuesday calling Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell "a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack."
McConnell voted to acquit the former president of incitement of insurrection in Trump's second impeachment trial. However, the Kentucky Republican followed that vote with a speech on the Senate floor, saying "There is no question that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of that day," in reference to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol at the center of that impeachment trial.
In an op-ed published in the Washington Post, McConnell also said Trump's "supporters stormed the Capitol because of the unhinged falsehoods he shouted into the world's largest megaphone. His behavior during and after the chaos was also unconscionable, from attacking Vice President Mike Pence during the riot to praising the criminals after it ended."
"I was as outraged as any member of Congress," McConnell said in the op-ed. "But senators take our own oaths. Our job wasn't to find some way, any way, to inflict a punishment. The Senate's first and foundational duty was to protect the Constitution."
In his remarks before the Senate, McConnell said Trump also did not act swiftly to end the riot that interrupted the Electoral College vote count for the 2020 presidential election. "Later, even when the president did halfheartedly begin calling for peace, he did not call right away for the riot to end. He did not tell the mob to depart until even later," McConnell said.
In a statement released via his new super PAC, the "Save America PAC," Trump wrote, in part: "The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political 'leaders' like Sen. Mitch McConnell at its helm. McConnell’s dedication to business as usual, status quo policies, together with his lack of political insight, wisdom, skill, and personality, has rapidly driven him from Majority Leader to Minority Leader, and it will only get worse. The Democrats and Chuck Schumer play McConnell like a fiddle—they’ve never had it so good—and they want to keep it that way! We know our America First agenda is a winner, not McConnell’s Beltway First agenda or Biden’s America Last."
Trump claimed McConnell begged him for his endorsement in McConnell's 2020 run for reelection in Kentucky. "How quickly he forgets. Without my endorsement, McConnell would have lost, and lost badly," the statement reads. "Now, his numbers are lower than ever before, he is destroying the Republican side of the Senate, and in so doing, seriously hurting our Country."
"Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again," the statement reads. "He will never do what needs to be done, or what is right for our Country. Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First. We want brilliant, strong, thoughtful, and compassionate leadership. "