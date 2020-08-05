PADUCAH — Tennessee's primary election is Thursday, Aug. 6. Despite a slew of races in the state, one is garnering all the attention statewide and nationally. Fifteen candidates are vying for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate to replace outgoing Sen. Lamar Alexander.
Dr. Manny Sethi and businessman Bill Hagerty are the two republican candidates who have made their way to the top of the crowded field. Over the past several weeks, the two campaigns have intensified vicious back-and-forth attacks over who is more loyal to President Trump.
Sethi is an orthopedic trauma surgeon and associate professor at a leading trauma care hospital in Nashville. He is the founder of Healthy Tennessee, a nonprofit organization designed to promote preventative health care across the state.
Hagerty is a businessman who was part of Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and was later tapped by President Trump to serve as United States Ambassador to Japan.
I talked with Hagerty over Zoom Wednesday in a wide ranging interview. Topics included whether Hagerty advocated for the removal of Dr. Anthony Fauci from the White Hosue Coronavirus Task Force as his opponent Manny Sethi did last week.
"There's an example right there of somebody who doesn't get it. I mean, the way to have that conversation — the way I would have that conversation — is pick the phone up and speak to President Trump. Look, I don't think it's appropriate for a U.S. Senate candidate to issue a press release demanding that the president, you know, fire one of the members of his administration. It's up to President Trump to do that. President Trump has the complete authority to do that. I think it's a naive perspective. You know, I may not be happy with the way Fauci has performed his job, but I am happy with what the president has done," Hagerty said.
Hagerty also claimed that the Black Lives Matter movement is a Marxist organization without offering any evidence other than citing some protests turning into riots. I specifically asked him if he felt there remains systemic racism in America today.
"I think that you may have opportunities where their employees, uh, like we saw in the Minneapolis police force, employees that need to be, you know, that are problems that need to be dealt with. Do I think it's systemic? No. Do I think there are issues that arise? Absolutely. And they need to be dealt with in that fashion," Hagerty said.
Asked if he was in the Senate today, would he support extending the $600 federal unemployment benefit in the next COVID-19 relief package, he said he would not — despite Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell signaling he is open to the idea if President Donald Trump supports it.
"Our goal right now is to get Americans back to work. That $600 bonus is actually a disincentive to go back to work. Here in Tennessee, two-thirds of the people on unemployment right now are making more money not working than working. We've got to have a practical solution to this. I think the better way to do it is to try and create incentives to go back to work," Hagerty said.
Hagerty went on to say that one way to get Americans back to work is to put in place incentives such as de-regulation across the business sector.