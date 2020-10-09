WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is returning to the campaign trail, with plans to hold his first rally since his COVID-19 diagnosis on Monday in Florida.
Trump's campaign says the event will take place at 7 p.m. local time in Sanford.
The rally will be Trump's first since he tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 1, with just weeks to go before voting ends in the Nov. 3 election.
Trump's doctor, Sean P. Conley, said in a memo Thursday that he "fully anticipate(d)" that Trump would be able to safely "return to public engagements" as soon as Saturday.
The president also plans to give a speech Saturday from a White House balcony.