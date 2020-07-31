The president was in Florida Friday, meeting with state and local officials to talk hurricane preparations and COVID-19 numbers.
President Donald Trump praised those at the roundtable discussion, including Florida Gov. Ron Desantis, for their handling of both issues.
He pointed to a decline in the number of positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the state.
While he did mention a hot spot concern in Miami-Dade County, the president said officials were working hard to get cases under control.
The president also noted additional supplies and test kits were being sent to nursing homes where there's the most vulnerability in contracting the virus.