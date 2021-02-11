Trump impeachment trial Day 3: Democrats to press their case against former president
- NBC
-
-
(NBC) — The third day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump will kick off Thursday at noon ET, with the Democratic House impeachment managers set to conclude their opening arguments.
The managers have remaining more than half of the total 16 hours they were allotted to make their arguments but they may not use all that time.
The managers have said their case on Thursday will be a "continuation of laying out what happened — the terrible toll Trump’s actions took and the further support of Trump’s role in assembling, inflaming and inciting the insurrection." It is possible they could present more never-seen-before materials.
On Wednesday, during the first day of their arguments, Democratic impeachment managers played previously unseen security video of the Capitol riot, creating a graphic reconstruction of the attack and making a case for Trump's culpability and conviction.
The retelling, presented by two House impeachment managers, wove together the new video from inside the Capitol with clips recorded by rioters. The video showed striking scenes of violence faced by Capitol police officers and put on display just how close some senators came on Jan. 6 to confrontations with a mob that had declared deadly intent.
Trump is the first president to have been impeached twice by the House and he is the first former president to be put on trial in the Senate. He was impeached by the House on Jan. 13 on an article charging him with "incitement of insurrection" for his role in the violent riot by a pro-Trump mob at the Capitol the prior week.
The new security video showed congressional staffers running for their lives and barricading themselves inside offices to escape the rioting mob, members of Congress being evacuated just feet from an attacker being held at gunpoint by police, and several previously unknown near-misses between senators and rioters inside the building.
Panicked officers were heard on newly released audio recordings from police radios pleading for backup and urgent medical care as they reported that multiple officers had been injured.
Senators from both parties seemed shaken by the video presentation, which blared at high volume in the Senate chamber.
The question remains, however, whether the footage and arguments will shift the views of any of the 44 Republican senators who voted Tuesday that the trial itself is unconstitutional. Unless 11 republicans who voted that the trial is unconstitutional turned around and voted to convict, Trump will be acquitted. It takes a supermajority — 67 votes — to convict. Anything less than that results in acquittal.
Trump's attorneys will present their opening arguments, likely beginning Friday, and when opening arguments for both sides are done, senators will be able to question the two sides for four hours by submitting written questions to Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., the Senate president pro tempore, who is presiding over the trial and who will read them aloud.
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...With ongoing icy road conditions, and the continuation of light wintry precipitation chances, warnings and advisories remain in effect... ...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Significant icing on roads continues. Lingering light wintry precipitation may result in additional ice accumulations of around a tenth of an inch, mainly for southern portions of western Kentucky. Temperatures will remain below freezing. * WHERE...Along and southeast of a line extending from Doniphan, Missouri, northeastward to Henderson, Kentucky, then eastward to Owensboro, Kentucky. * WHEN...The morning hours will be the time period for best additional icing of roads and walkways, due to lingering wintry precipitation. The warning is in effect until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions will continue. Cold temperatures will keep untreated surfaces frozen, and prolonged light wintry precipitation will hinder any daytime improvements as temperatures remain below freezing. Commutes, especially this morning, will be affected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Due to the icy roads and continuation of sub freezing temperatures, and forecast of lingering, light wintry precipitation chances, existing dangerous travel conditions will be prolonged. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel is strongly discouraged as roads are likely to be treacherous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&
Currently in Paducah
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Former social worker arrested on third-degree rape charge involving a minor younger than 16
- 18-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash in Trigg County
- Remembering Winter Storm ’09 as 2021 ice storm hits region
- Icy conditions lead to dozens of accidents in McCracken County, surrounding areas
- Mercy Regional EMS prepares to handle emergency calls as ice storm moves through the area
- Weather Authority Alert continues for ice and sleet accumulation through Thursday
- State trooper injured in Calloway County crash
- Key moments from the second day of Trump's impeachment trial
- Huck's Market pulls application for proposed gas station after community opposition
- KYTC releases Highway Snow and Ice report for District 1