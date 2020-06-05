**This image is for use with this specific article only**

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, June 5, 2020, in Washington. Front row from left, Small Business Administration administrator Jovita Carranza, Trump, and Vice President Mike Pence. Back row from left, member of Council of Economic Advisers Tyler Goodspeed, Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers Tomas Philipson.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)