WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has issued an order in effort to force General Motors to produce ventilators under the Defense Production Act.
Earlier Friday, the president lashed out against the company, alleging that GM promised to build thousands more breathing machines than it can deliver for coronavirus patients, and that it wants too much money for them.
In addition to saying he would use the Defense Production Act to force ventilator manufacturing, Trump wrote that GM should reopen its factory in Lordstown, Ohio, or another facility to build ventilators.
GM says it can build 10,000 ventilators per month starting in April with capacity to build more.
After issuing Friday's order, Trump says negotiations with General Motors had been productive, "but our fight against the virus is too urgent to allow the give-and-take of the contracting process to continue to run its normal course.'' Trump says "GM was wasting time," and his actions will help ensure the quick production of ventilators that will save American lives.