WASHINGTON (NBC News) — President Donald Trump met with educators and parents at the white house Wednesday. The subject: opening schools.
Education Secretary Betsy Devos and Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, helped moderate the event.
Vice President Mike Pence was also on hand.
The president has made no secret about his push to open schools fully this fall. Many districts across the nation have already announced fully virtual or hybrid returns to instruction.
A panel of teachers, principals, and parents participated in the discussion.
But not before the president's core beliefs about opening schools amid a pandemic, were repeated by his counselor and education secretary.
“Overall we know that the risk is low for kids contracting, being hospitalized, and of course the worst possible outcome, dying from COVID-19, but the risk is very high if they're locked down indefinitely,” Conway said.
DeVos said: "We know that for students and their families, they can't be held captive to other people's fears or agendas. We have got to ensure that families and parents have options that are going to work for their child and their children's education."