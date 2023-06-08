(NBC NEWS) — Donald Trump is requesting a new trial in the civil case brought by E. Jean Carroll, in which a Manhattan jury found the former president liable for sexually abusing and defaming Carroll, and awarded her $ 5 million in damages.
Thursday's filing, Trump's attorney Joe Tacopina claimed the $ 2 million awarded for the sexual abuse portion of the verdict was "excessive" because the jury found Carroll had not been raped and was not diagnosed with mental injury. Tacopina also claimed that the $2.7 award for defamation was "based purely on speculation."
Carroll accused Trump in 2022 of raping her in a department store dressing room in the 90s, and then defamed her by denying it ever happened. Trump has since denounced the verdict and took to his social media platform calling it a "disgrace."
The lawsuit included a battery claim that was made up of multiple elements, including the claim of rape and a separate claim of sexual abuse. NBC News reports that the jury found that Carroll's attorneys did not prove "by a preponderance of the evidence" the Trump Raped Carroll, but did find that they proved the claim of sexual abuse.
Carroll has since filed another lawsuit against Trump, accusing him of defaming her in remarks he made after the previous sexual abuse and defamation verdict.