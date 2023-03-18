Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump says in a social media post that he expects to be arrested Tuesday and he's calling on supporters to protest.
A New York grand jury is investigating hush money payments to women who alleged sexual encounters with the former president.
But there's no evidence that prosecutors have made any formal outreach to him.
In a Saturday morning post on his social media platform, Trump said he expected to be taken into custody as the Manhattan district attorney eyes charges in the investigation.
Trump would be the first former president ever to be charged with a crime.
The prosecutor's office won't comment on the post. A Trump spokesperson says “there has been no notification” of a pending arrest.