THE ASSOCIATED PRESS — President Donald Trump has said he is likely to take a test for the coronavirus after all.
Trump over the weekend was near Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's communications director, Fabio Wajngarten, who tested positive for the virus just days later.
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement Thursday that "both the President and Vice President had almost no interactions with the individual who tested positive and do not require being tested at this time.''
Trump was asked at a a news conference Friday if he was being selfish by not undergoing testing, prompting Trump to reply: "I didn't say I wasn't going to be tested.''
"Most likely, yeah," Trump added while downplaying his interaction with the Brazilian official at this resort in Florida. "Not for that reason, but because I think I will do it anyway. Fairly soon, we're working out a schedule.''
At that news conference, the president announced he is declaring the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency, freeing up billions of dollars for relief and prevention efforts. For more on what was announced during that news conference, click here.