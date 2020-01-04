Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ILLINOIS...KENTUCKY...MISSOURI... OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH AND AT CAIRO .MINOR FLOODING CONTINUES ALONG PORTIONS OF THE LOWER OHIO RIVER. AT PADUCAH, THE RIVER IS FORECAST TO CREST AT FLOOD STAGE TUESDAY AFTERNOON. AT CAIRO, THE RIVER WILL CREST AT 44.0 FEET ON MONDAY, THEN BEGIN TO FALL SLOWLY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH * FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON TO TUESDAY EVENING. * AT 7:00 PM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 37.2 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO RISE TO NEAR FLOOD STAGE TUESDAY EARLY AFTERNOON. * IMPACT...AT 39.0 FEET...MINOR FLOODING OCCURS AFFECTING MAINLY BOTTOMLAND AND SURROUNDING LOW LYING AREAS. &&