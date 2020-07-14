WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed a bill and executive order that he says will hold China accountable for its oppressive actions against the people of Hong Kong.
Trump used a speech Tuesday in the Rose Garden to argue that Democratic rival Joe Biden's views are “radical left” and his entire career had been a “gift to the Chinese Communist Party.”
Trump's actions are part of his administration’s almost daily offensive against China. Trump blames China for the coronavirus pandemic, but he too is under fire for the surge in U.S. COVID-19 cases.
The legislation Trump signed into law targets police units that have cracked down on Hong Kong protesters as well as Chinese Communist Party officials responsible for imposing a new, strict national security law widely seen as chipping away at Hong Kong’s autonomy. The mandatory sanctions are also required to be imposed on banks that conduct business with the officials.
The measure is called the Hong Kong Autonomy Act. To read the bill for yourself, click here.