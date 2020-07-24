WASHINGTON (NBC News) — President Donald Trump says his latest effort to reduce prescription drug prices will save Americans thousands of dollars a year.
Friday, the president signed four executive orders he says will lead to a massive reduction in drug costs.
"The four orders I'm signing today will completely restructure the prescription drug market, in terms of pricing and everything else to make these medications affordable and accessible for all Americans,” Trump said. “The first order will require federal community health centers to pass the giant discounts they receive from drug companies on insulin and EpiPens directly to their patients."
The orders will reduce the price of EpiPens significantly and cut the price of insulin for seniors by 66 percent to 35 dollars a month.
"Under this order, the price of Insulin for affected patients will come down to just pennies a day – pennies a day from numbers that you weren't able to think about. It's a massive cost savings,” Trump said.
The new legislation will also allow prescription drugs to be imported from lower cost countries, including Canada.
"Under this transformative order, Medicare will be required to purchase drugs at the same price as other countries pay. So, we would pay four or five times more for a drug. We now pay, if somebody else pays $1 and we pay $5, we're paying $1. What's going to happen is their number will go up. Our number will come very substantially down, and we'll all agree at 2 1/2 or whatever the final number,” he said.
The president says americans will see much lower out of pocket prescription drug prices in the coming months.
Trump says vaccines for the coronavirus are coming along at "record speed, saying two vaccines are in their final weeks of trials.
He also says he plans to sign bills soon on immigration and health care.