(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump has sued the House select committee investigating Jan. 6, 2021, as a way to challenge its subpoena for documents and his testimony, according to filings in a federal court in Florida.
A spokesperson for the Jan. 6 committee declined to comment.
Trump's attorney, David Warrington, said in a statement "long-held precedent and practice maintain that separation of powers prohibits Congress from compelling a President to testify before it."
"After the J6 Committee has undertaken the unprecedented act of demanding President Trump appear for a deposition on Monday, November 14th, he engaged with the Committee in a good faith effort to resolve these concerns consistent with Executive Branch prerogatives and separation of powers, but this partisan Committee insists on pursuing a political path, leaving President Trump with no choice but to involve the third branch, the judicial branch, in this dispute between the executive and legislative branches," Warrington continued.