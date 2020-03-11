Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG THURSDAY MORNING... PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL DEVELOP ACROSS SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, FAR WESTERN KENTUCKY, AND SOUTHWEST ILLINOIS DURING THE PREDAWN HOURS EARLY THURSDAY MORNING AND LINGER THROUGH THE MORNING COMMUTE. VISIBILITY MAY BE REDUCED TO A HALF MILE OR LESS AT TIMES.. IF TRAVELING, BE PREPARED FOR RAPID CHANGES IN VISIBILITY. GIVE YOURSELF EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION AND LEAVE PLENTY OF SPACE BETWEEN YOUR VEHICLE AND OTHERS.