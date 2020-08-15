BEDMINSTER, NJ — President Donald Trump held a news conference in New Jersey Saturday.
Speaking in Bedminster, the president said the U.S. has performed 70 million covid-19 tests, and claimed the country was experiencing the "fastest economic recovery" in American history.
"That's because the foundation we set previously before the virus came and hit our shore, the foundation was so strong. We had such a strong foundation that we are recovering much faster than anybody anticipated,” Trump said.
The president went on to defend Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, saying the U.S. Postal Service did not have enough resources and funding to collect mail-in ballots for this year's election because of Democrats.
"I would imagine he would say, ‘Number one, they didn't give me the funding for it, because they're sitting in Congress, because they, they want a trillion dollars to bail out states,’ just so you understand what they want. They want a trillion dollars to bail out badly run Democratic-run states.” Trump said. “They're not giving the money to the post office they have to give the money to the post office."
Trump also touched on senator kamala harris' eligibility for vice president. "So I have nothing to do with it,” he said.
“I read something about it,” Trump said, referring to an opinion piece Newsweek ran – and has since apologized for – in which conservative attorney John Eastman, questioned Harris’ eligibility. “And I will say that he is a brilliant lawyer, that he, I guess, he wrote an article about it. So, I know nothing about it, but it's not something that bothers me."
The president also touched on snapback sanctions against Iran.
"Well, we knew what the vote was going to be, but we'll be doing a snapback, you'll be watching it next week. Yeah, you'll be watching it next week."