WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he is nominating a deputy to Energy Secretary Rick Perry to replace him in the top job at the Energy Department.
Trump tweeted Friday that Dan Brouillette's experience in the area is "unparalleled'' and calls him a "total professional.''
Trump is also praising Perry, who plans to leave the Energy Department at the end of the year.
....He is also my friend! At the same time, I am pleased to nominate Deputy Secretary Dan Brouillette to be the new Secretary of Energy. Dan’s experience in the sector is unparalleled. A total professional, I have no doubt that Dan will do a great job!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2019
Perry's departure comes as he is under scrutiny over the role he played in the president's dealings with Ukraine, the focus of an ongoing impeachment inquiry.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky released a statement Friday afternoon regarding Perry's departure.
In full, the statement reads:
“I’m grateful to Rick Perry for his long and distinguished career in public service.
“His remarkable tenure as the longest-serving governor in Texas history saw the state take tremendous strides forward and rightly earned him a reputation as one of the most effective leaders in the nation. As Secretary of Energy, he has crafted and implemented successful policies to grow our economy and promote America’s energy dominance. His smart and steady leadership has made a critical difference in bolstering our national security, protecting our infrastructure, and moving the United States toward greater energy independence.
“My fellow Kentuckians and I have appreciated Secretary Perry’s hard work and partnership as we advanced research into clean coal technology and continued fulfilling our obligation to workers at Paducah’s Department of Energy site.
“Our nation has greatly benefited from Rick’s decades-long commitment to public service, but he has certainly earned the opportunity to pursue other endeavors. He will depart with my gratitude and best wishes for his next chapter.”