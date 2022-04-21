Former President Donald Trump is planning to appear at Churchill Downs in Louisville the day of the Kentucky Derby for an event hosted by a political action committee.
In a tweet sent Thursday afternoon, New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman reports that Trump will appear at a fundraiser in Louisville hosted by his super PAC, MAGA Again.
Haberman included a screenshot of the event invitation with her tweet. The invite says the PAC's board of directors, former Trump Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, the PAC's finance chair and fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., invite attendees to Churchill Downs. Trump is listed as a special guest appearing at the event.
According to the invitation, attendance is $75,000 per person and $150,000 per couple.
Louisville NBC affiliate WAVE-TV reports that a Churchill Downs spokesman said the company will not comment on private events not organized by the race track, providing the Louisville TV station with the following statement:
“Every year, many high profile individuals choose to attend the Kentucky Derby, including prominent political figures. We do not comment on or confirm the attendance of individual guests or those holding private events not coordinated by Churchill Downs.”
