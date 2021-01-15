Weather Alert

...Snow showers may cause scattered slick spots this afternoon and tonight.... Snow showers are expected to develop across the region this afternoon and persist into the overnight hours. Accumulations will be spotty and generally a half an inch or less. Ground and air temperatures are forecast to be primarily above freezing during the daytime hours. However, a few of the showers this afternoon may be strong enough to produce very isolated bursts of moderate to even heavy snow. If the heavier snow showers develop, road surfaces could briefly be coated with snow and become slick. In addition, visibilities could be reduced to well under a mile within the heavier snow showers. Friday night, as temperatures cool to near freezing, a few slick spots may develop, mainly on bridges and overpasses. Drivers who encounter one of the snow showers this afternoon should slow down and leave plenty of room between them and the vehicle in front of them. Drivers tonight should be especially cautious on bridges and overpasses.