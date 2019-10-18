President Donald Trump has announced a rally in Kentucky on Nov. 4 — one day before the state election for governor.
Trump's campaign announced the "Keep America Great" rally Friday. The event will begin at 7 p.m. ET at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
The president has repeatedly voiced support for Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, who is running for reelection against Democratic challenger Andy Beshear, the state attorney general.
Trump recently tweeted about the governor: "Governor @MattBevin has done a wonderful job for the people of Kentucky! He continues to protect your very important Second Amendment. Matt is Strong on Crime and the Border, he Loves our Great Vets and Military. Matt has my Complete and Total Endorsement, and always has!"
