LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — President Donald Trump will speak at the American Veterans' annual national convention next week in Kentucky.
He is also headlining a fundraiser in support of Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's reelection campaign the same day.
AMVETS said Trump will speak Aug. 21 in Louisville during its 75th national convention in Louisville. The organization says more than 2,500 veterans are expected to attend the event.
The Bevin fundraiser is also in Louisville. The incumbent is being challenged by Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear in what's shaping up as a close election.