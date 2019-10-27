Weather Alert

...FOG POSSIBLE TONIGHT... FOG MAY MAKE VISIBILITY POOR IN SOME LOCATIONS OVERNIGHT, ESPECIALLY LATE TONIGHT AND EARLY MONDAY MORNING. EARLY MORNING COMMUTERS TO WORK OR SCHOOL ON MONDAY SHOULD PLAN AHEAD FOR THIS POSSIBILITY, AND ALLOW A LITTLE EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION. DRIVE SLOWLY WITH YOU LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS ON...WHICH WILL NOT ONLY IMPROVE YOUR VISIBILITY DRIVING, BUT WILL ALSO MAKE YOURSELF MORE VISIBLE WITHOUT BLINDING OTHER DRIVERS.