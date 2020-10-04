President Donald Trump's medical team on Sunday said he continues to improve, is up and moving and may even be discharged from the hospital on Monday.
But the team also acknowledged Trump has had what they call "frequent ups and downs."
"Since we spoke last, the president has continued to improve. As with any illness, there are frequent ups and downs over the course, particularly when a patient is being so closely watched 24 hours a day,” said Dr. Sean Conley, White House physician to the president.
Conley acknowledged as well that Trump’s oxygen levels dropped below desired readings on both Friday and Saturday after he was diagnosed as COVID-19 positive.
"Over the course of his illness, the president has two experiences of transient drops in his oxygen saturation. We debated the reasons for this and whether we'd even intervene. It was the determination of the team, based on the timeline of the initial diagnosis, that we initiate dexamethasone,” Conley said.
Dexamethasone is an anti-inflammatory steroid.
On Saturday, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters there had been serious concerns the day before about the president’s oxygen levels. Conley, who on Saturday would not confirm that the president had been administered supplemental oxygen before he was flown from the White House to the hospital, went into details about the episode Sunday.
"Late Friday morning when I returned to the bedside, president had a high fever and his oxygen saturation was transiently dipping below 94%. Given these two developments, I was concerned for possible rapid progression of the illness. I recommended the president we try some supplemental oxygen, see how he'd respond. He was fairly adamant that he didn't need it. He was not short of breath. He was tired, had the fever, and that was about it. And after about a minute on only two liters, his saturation levels were back over 40 – over 95%,” Conley said.
Conley said on Saturday, the president’s oxygen saturation dipped again, lower than the brief drop on Friday.
"Yesterday, there was another episode where it dropped down about 93%. He doesn't ever feel short of breath. We watched it, and it returned back up," the White House doctor said.
Asked if the president was again put on supplemental oxygen Saturday, Conley said he would have to check with hospital staff to find that out.
“I'd have to check with the nursing staff. I don't think that. If he did it, was very, very limited, but he's not on oxygen, and the only oxygen that I ordered that we provided was that Friday morning, initially,” Conley said.
Col. Sean Dooley, a physician with Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, provided more details about the president’s condition.
"Regarding his clinical status, the patient continues to improve. He was remained without fever since Friday morning, his vital signs are stable. From a pulmonary standpoint he remains on room air this morning, and is not complaining of shortness of breath or any other significant respiratory symptoms,” said Col. Sean Dooley, a physician with Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. “He’s ambulating himself, walking around the White House medical unit, without limitation or disability."
Asked why he previously wouldn’t confirm that the president need supplemental oxygen Friday, Conley said he was trying to “reflect the upbeat attitude of the team.”
“The President in his course of illness had, didn't want to give any, any information that might steer the course of illness in another direction. And in doing so, you know, it came off, we're trying to hide something. It wasn't necessarily true,” Conley said.
Sunday was the first on-record confirmation that Trump indeed was given oxygen on Friday.
And though Trump hasn't had any fever since Friday morning, the White House physician wouldn't directly answer whether the president has any signs of pneumonia or lung damage.
“Yeah, so we're tracking all of that. There is some expected findings but nothing of any major clinical concern,” Conley said.
Regarding the possibility that the president may return to the White House as early as Monday, Dr. Brian Garibaldi with Johns Hopkins Hospital said: "Today he feels well. Ge's been up and around. Our plan for today is to have him eat and drink, be up out of bed as much as possible, to be mobile. And if he continues to look and feel as well as he does today, our hope is that we can plan for a discharge as early as tomorrow to the White House, where he can continue his treatment course."