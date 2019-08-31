ORLANDO, FL— TSA has reversed it's ban on Star Wars themed Coke bottles from flights. The bottles were banned from carry-on and checked bags on Wednesday.
The bottles were banned from flights because TSA said they looked like replica explosives.
Disney sells the bottles exclusively at Star Wars lands in Anaheim, California and Orlando, Florida.
Passengers can now leave the bottle unopened in checked baggage or take them as a carry-on item. If the bottle are in carry-on bags they must be empty because they're larger than the 3.4 oz. limit.