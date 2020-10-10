MILWAUKEE, WI (WDJT) — Transportation Security Administration officers officers stopped a man from carrying a loaded handgun onto a plane at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.
It happened Thursday morning, Oct. 8. The TSA officers found a 9 mm gun in a Kentucky man's carry-on bag. The TSA immediately called for a Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department deputy and the gun was confiscated.
"Weapons and firearms like this are never allowed to board planes through the airport security checkpoints,” Wisconsin TSA Federal Security Director Mark Lendvay said in a statement released Friday. "Passengers should check their belongings prior to arriving at the airport. Our TSA officers will continue to prioritize the safety and security of all travelers and crew members."
The TSA statement does not say whether the man was detained.
A typical fine for someone who tries to get on board with a loaded gun ranges from $4,100 to more than $13,000.