PADUCAH -- A Paducah business is looking to hire 100 new employees.
TTEC Paducah will be holding a hiring event from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Tuesday at 2301 McCracken Boulevard.
The company is looking to hire 100 full-time healthcare customer experience associates.
The new associates will support seniors and other Medicare-eligible healthcare consumers and health insurance members.
Those who attend the hiring event could get onsite interviews and possible same-day job offers.
No experience is necessary and paid training is provided to all hires.
If you cannot make it, hiring will continue through the month of September.
