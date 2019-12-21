PADUCAH— The sound of Christmas spirit filled Kentucky Oaks Mall Saturday.
This one day event called Tuba Christmas invited all high school, middle school, college students and adults to bring their brass instruments and join in the holiday cheer.
Event coordinator Max Crofton says this concert allows people in the community to experience music like never before.
"What I take away from this and what I tell people in the public all the time is open up your ears and your minds to all this music. There's a lot of different music out there that's beautiful, that people don't know about just because there's not a spotlight for those instruments, and Tuba Christmas gives us that spotlight," Crofton said.
Tuba Christmas started in 1974 and has been playing around the world for 46 years and right here in Paducah for the last three of those years.