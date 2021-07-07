CARBONDALE, IL– One individual was injured after a Tuesday night shooting in Carbondale, according to the City of Carbondale Police Department.
At 6:50 p.m Carbondale police responded to a shooting on the 800 block of North Marion Street.
Witnesses told Carbondale police that shots were fired from an older model of a blue Chevrolet Camaro with a blue stripe along the side. The shots were aimed towards a group of individuals gathering on the street. The suspect then drove away north on North Marion Street.
One of those individuals was struck by a bullet. They received treatment at the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. A vehicle was also damaged as a result of the gun fire.
According to the Carbondale Police Department, the shooting is suspected to be the result of an ongoing dispute among acquaintances. There is no suspect information at the moment.