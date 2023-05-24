Bledsoe

PADUCAH — A Paducah man is facing a felony charge in connection to a stabbing on North 7th Street late Tuesday night. 

According to a release from the Paducah Police Department, officers responded to reports of a physical disturbance at a home in the 700 block of North 7th Street at about 10:55 p.m. 

They say when they arrived, they found an adult male, bleeding from what appeared to be knife wounds. 

Officers say detectives interviewed several people on-scene during the course of their investigation. 

According to the PPD,  they determined 33-year-old Jay Bledsoe and the victim were fighting on the balcony of the residence when Bledsoe pulled out a knife and cut him multiple times. 

Officers say the victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

Bledsoe was booked into the McCracken County Jail on a charge of first degree assault. 